Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA expert prediction, pick and odds for April 5 (Trust the Orlando defense)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for the Orlando Magic's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Can the Orlando Magic continue to play their best basketball at the right time? Orlando has won three straight and eight of 11 overall going into Friday’s road tilt as a double-digit favorite against the lowly Charlotte Hornets.
Orlando notched a big road win on Wednesday, taking out the New Orleans Pelicans 117-108. The Magic are currently in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference but are within striking distance of the No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers (half-game) and the No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks (two games).
Can they pull away in Charlotte? Here is the betting preview of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NBA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets how to watch
- Date: Friday, April 5
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Magic record: 45-31
- Hornets record: 18-58
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report
Orlando Magic
- Caleb Houstan (ankle): questionable
Charlotte Hornets
- Amari Bailey (illness): doubtful
- LaMelo Ball (ankle): out
- Miles Bridges (wrist): probable
- Seth Curry (ankle): out
- Cody Martin (ankle): out
- Vasilije Mimic (shoulder): probable
- Brandon Miller (wrist): probable
- Nick Richards (foot): questionable
- Grant Williams (ankle): probable
- Mark Williams (back): out
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: The former No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the hype as an all-around stat-stuffer for the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and is coming off his first 30-point performance since Valentine’s Day when he went for 32 points in Wednesday’s road win over New Orleans.
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller: With Miles Bridges sidelined for Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Brandon Miller handled the load offensively with 21 points. It was his fourth performance of 20-plus points in his last six outings. Miller went just 1 for 8 from beyond the arc, but 7 for 12 from 2-point range.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction and pick
The Orlando Magic have been excellent in this spot, going 8-2 against the spread as a road favorite this season. But the Magic are 26th in the NBA in scoring (110.5 points per game) and average just 108.6 on the road.
Orlando has a great matchup against Charlotte, which is 29th in the NBA in defensive net rating. But the spot is even nicer for an Orlando defense that has climbed to No. 2 in defensive rating. Orlando is top-10 in the NBA in defensive effective field goal percentage and smothers the perimeter (No. 7 against 3s).
The Hornets are 25th in the NBA in shooting percentage and have looked punchless down the stretch, being held to less than 100 points in seven of their last 10 games. Orlando’s defense can clean up missed shots (No. 3 in defensive rebounding percentage) in keeping Charlotte under its posted team total.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.