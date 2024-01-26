Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, Jan. 26
The Orlando Magic are back in action against the Memphis Grizzlies, playing just their seventh team with a losing record in the past 25 games. Can the Magic get the win as road favorites?
By Reed Wallach
The Orlando Magic continue to jockey for position in the Southeast Division with the Miami Heat and can help its cause with a road win against the wounded Memphis Grizzlies.
Orlando has been off since Monday and will look to be fresh and rejuvenated against the Grizzlies on Friday. Without Desmond Bane or Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies will try to assemble a patchwork roster to compete with one of the best defenses in the league. Can we count on it?
Here's how I'm eyeing this Friday matchup:
Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Magic are 28-16 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Magic are 10-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- The Grizzlies are 19-25 ATS this season
- The Grizzlies are 5-14 ATS at home this season
Magic vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
Gary Harris - OUT
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama - questionable
- Derrick Rose - OUT
- Jake LaRavia - OUT
- Desmond Bane - OUT
- Marcus Smart - OUT
Magic vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 26th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast
- Magic Record: 23-21
- Grizzlies Record: 17-27
Magic vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Magic
Paolo Banchero: The second-year forward has been outstanding this season, averaging north of 22 points per game while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out nearly five assists. He is the offense's engine and contributes to a top-five defense.
Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr.: While the Memphis Grizzlies have been as ravaged by injuries as any team in the league, Jackson has taken a step forward with more attention on him. He is averaging a career-high 21 points per game trying to keep the Grizz afloat without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane or Marcus Smart.
Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The Orlando Magic have been way ahead of expectations this season, firmly in the postseason mix through the halfway point of the season.
Orlando's defense is starting to regress a bit but is still in the top five in points allowed per 100 possessions. But the unit is 10th since Jan. 1.
Some of that is because the team played a difficult schedule of late. The defense may round into form against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been 23rd in points per 100 possessions since the start of 2024.
This should be a good landing spot for the Orlando Magic, who have not played since Monday, a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back, against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is struggling to field an offense with enough firepower to keep up.
Look for Jackson to take the matchup of Banchero, but for that to open up a big night for Franz Wagner, who is starting to get ramped up after missing more than two weeks with an ankle sprain. Wagner has scored 19 points and 17 points in his first two games while shooting 50 percent from the field in less than 30 minutes per game.
I will lay it with Orlando on Friday night. The team has too much talent for the banged-up Grizzlies to keep up, even at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.