Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA expert prediction and odds for Game 2 (Take the under)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Game 2 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to take a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic on Monday night when the two Eastern Conference rivals meet again at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is a modest favorite in Game 2 after a dominating performance in its 97-83 win in the series opener on Saturday.
Do the Cavaliers pull away again? Here is the betting preview for the matchup with a pick.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds, spread and total
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers how to watch
- Date: Monday, April 22
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
Orlando Magic
- No injuries to report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ty Jerome (ankle): out
- Craig Porter Jr. (ankle): out
- Dean Wade (knee sprain): out
Magic vs. Cavaliers key players to watch
Orlando Magic
Moe Wagner: The former first-round pick was one of just two players for the Orlando Magic to have a positive plus/minus in the Magic’s Game 1 loss. Moe Wagner, who averaged 10.9 points on 60.1 percent shooting during the regular season, turned in 10 points (4 for 8 from the field) and five rebounds in just 13 minutes off the bench, earning the ire of Cavs fans with his physical play.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen: The 6-foot-9 center had a monster performance to help lead the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, turning in 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and a game-high 18 rebounds. Allen has now recorded a double-double in three consecutive games against the Orlando Magic after combining for just 12 points and 18 rebounds in the first two meetings of the season.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and pick
There have now been five Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers matchups this season and three have featured a team being held to less than triple digits after both teams were held to less than the century mark in Game 1.
Orlando is now 24-20 against the spread as an underdog this season (23-19 on the road) and Cleveland has been a below-average against-the-spread squad (18-22-1) at home. Which team will show up?
You have to trust the defenses in this tilt after Cleveland held Orlando to just 32.6 percent shooting overall and 21.6 percent from beyond the arc. Orlando was also abysmal from the free-throw line, going 19 for 30.
Orlando’s poor shooting display overshadowed a decent effort from its defense on Saturday. The Magic held the Cavs to 44.4 percent shooting and an 8-for-30 performance from the perimeter. Both defenses are top-10 in the league in net defensive rating.
Expect another dominant defensive performance from a Cleveland defense that is top-5 in the NBA against shots from inside the arc against an Orlando offense that is bottom-three in the league in 3-point shot attempts per game.
With a similar advantage for Orlando’s defense, which is better at defending threes while Cleveland is top-10 in triples attempted per game. The under is the play once again.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.
