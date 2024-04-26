Orlando Magic still disrespected in odds to win series vs. Cleveland Cavaliers despite dominant Game 3
Orlando is still an underdog to get to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
A return home was just what the doctor ordered for the Orlando Magic in their first-round playoff matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After being held to less than 90 points in each of the first two games of the series on the road and falling into the dreaded 0-2 hole, the Magic shot a blistering 51.1 percent from the field Thursday night in a 121-83 victory at Kia Center.
The win seemingly put Orlando right back in the mix to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and advance in the postseason for the first time since a 2010 run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Not so fast. Oddsmakers are not completely buying the Magic’s chance to rally from the 2-0 hole as Cleveland still holds home-court advantage in the matchup ahead of Saturday’s Game 4.
If you are looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Orlando Magic still disrespected in odds to win series vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Magic are still +285 ($100 bet wins $285) to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the series. Those odds carry an implied probability of just 25.97 percent.
Regardless of the outcome of this first-round series, oddsmakers do not have a lot of faith in either team making a deep run in the Eastern Conference Playoff bracket.
According to FanDuel, the Magic have the longest odds (+8,000) to win the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers have the fourth-longest odds of an NBA Finals appearance at +1,600.
Orlando Magic favored in Game 4
Surprisingly, the orlando Magic are not getting much love in the lookahead to Saturday’s Game 4 matchup with a chance to tie the series at 2-2.
Orlando, which was a 2.5-point favorite in Game 3, is only a 2-point favorite in the opening odds for Game 4, per FanDuel.
The Magic have been one of the most profitable teams for backers inside the Kia Center. At home this season, Orlando is 28-13 against the spread, the best mark in the NBA. After Thursday’s win, Orlando improved to 28-11 against the spread as a favorite this season, the second-best mark in the NBA.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.