New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Valentine’s Day
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for New York Knicks-Orlando Magic.
The New York Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning nine straight and 10 of 11 overall. They made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons.
But since the deadline, the Knicks have lost three in a row, including Monday’s controversial finish in a 105-103 defeat to the Houston Rockets on the road. The Knicks, No. 4 in the Eastern Conference, continue a three-game road trip Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.
Orlando is wrapping up a four-game home stand inside the Kia Center and have gone 2-1 so far despite Tuesday’s 127-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Can the Magic finish strong before the All-Star Break and hit the road next week, or will the Knicks bounce back? Here is the betting preview for Wednesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Knicks vs. Magic odds, spread and total
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Knicks record: 33-21
- Magic record: 29-25
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic injury report
New York Knicks
- Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring): questionable
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): questionable
Orlando Magic
- No injuries to report
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
New York Knicks
Donte DiVincenzo: The guard is questionable with a hamstring injury but would be a big bump to the New York Knicks’ offense with the way he has played this month.
The former first-round pick is averaging 13.6 points per game this season but is pouring in 25.2 points per game in February. That includes back-to-back 30-point nights last week. He had 23 in Monday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: Speaking of stellar February play, Franz Wagner has been on fire this month. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 25.8 points per game and has scored 30-plus points in three of the last five games. He is shooting 52.7 percent from the field this month.
It feels safe to assume he will bounce back from his difficult 15-point, 5-for-16 performance Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
The New York Knicks are looking for revenge after the Orlando Magic took the first two games of the regular-season series, most recently pulling out a 98-94 win at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 15.
Despite the recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic are an NBA-best 35-19 against the spread this season and have been dominant at the Kia Center, going 16-8 against the spread at home.
That impressive against-the-spread record shrinks with a rest disadvantage, though, a spot Orlando is 8-7 against the spread in this season and will face Wednesday night when New York comes to town.
New York’s defense is looking to bounce back in a big way after struggling against two of the best offenses in the NBA.
The New York Knicks gave up 120–plus points in road losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers before holding the Houston Rockets to 105 in Monday’s loss.
The Knicks have a great matchup on defense again, facing a Magic offense that is No. 26 in the NBA in scoring (111.6 points per game) and is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams (No. 29) in the NBA.
On the other side, Orlando’s defense could get a Knicks squad without DiVincenzo and is No. 16 in the NBA in scoring on the road. Both of these teams are top-10 in the NBA in defensive rating and do not allow second-chance opportunities. New York is No. 3 in second-chance points allowed and Orlando is No. 3.
Take the under in a projected defensive slugfest between two playoff teams.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.