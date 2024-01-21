Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Sunday, Jan. 21 (Can Orlando cover?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Miami Heat matchup in the NBA on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
Two of the best teams in the Southeast Division face off on Sunday as the Miami Heat are road favorites against the Orlando Magic.
Orlando has been on a bit of a slide as of late, losing seven of its last 10 games, partially due to the absence of Franz Wagner. The team’s second-leading scorer may return on Sunday, as he is listed as questionable for this game.
The Heat, on the other hand, just got star Jimmy Butler back in action. But they have dropped two games in a row. How should bettors view these teams ahead of Sunday’s contest?
If you are looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s dive into the latest odds and my best bet for this divisional battle:
Heat vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Heat vs. Magic how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 21
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amway Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida
- Heat record: 24-18
- Magic record: 22-20
Heat vs. Magic injury reports
Heat injury report
- Jamal Cain – out
- RJ Hampton – out
- Tyler Herro – probable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – out
- Duncan Robinson – available
- Dru Smith – out
Magic injury report
- Gary Harris – out
- Franz Wagner – questionable
Heat vs. Magic key players to watch
Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler: The Miami Heat need Jimmy Butler to be more aggressive. Since returning from a toe injury, Butler has attempted 12, 10 and 11 shots across three games, with the Heat losing two of them. What is more shocking is that he still put up 31, 16 and 25 points in those contests.
Butler has gotten to the line at a high rate, but the Heat need him to look for his offense more – especially with Jaime Jaquez Jr. banged up.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Paolo Banchero is struggling with his efficiency with Franz Wagner out, shooting just 39.0 percent from the field during his last six games. But he could see a boost if he has more help on offense, as teams have been able to key in on him over this stretch. The Magic are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, so the lack of offensive help has shut down driving lanes for Banchero on offense.
Heat vs. Magic prediction and pick
Bettors should make sure they know Franz Wagner’s status before placing a bet on this game, but it seems like he is trending toward playing after getting upgraded on the team’s injury report.
Orlando is 19-15 in the games that Wagner has played in this season and just 3-5 without him, so he would be a major lift for a team that needs the offensive production.
Orlando has dominated as a home underdog, going 6-3 against the spread, while the Heat have struggled as road favorites, going just 3-5-1 against the spread.
Miami is coming off a bad loss at home to Atlanta on Friday, and the team still does not have standout rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was injured earlier this month.
If Wagner plays, I think it gives Orlando enough of an upgrade to win this game at home. I lean with the Magic on the notion that he does suit up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.