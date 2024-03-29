LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, March 29 (Trust Orlando)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Clippers matchup on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The LA Clippers finally picked up a win against a team with a record better than .500, moving them to 2-9 straight up against them since the All-Star break.
That is not good, and it has led to the team teetering on the No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed in the West. They will play the No. 5 seed in the East – the Orlando Magic – on Friday night.
Orlando could make a move all the way up for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the East, but they have lost back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Which team moves their playoff position in a positive way on Friday?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for this matchup:
LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports San Diego
- Clippers record: 45-27
- Magic record: 42-30
LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic injury reports
Clippers injury report
- None to report
Magic injury report
- Kevon Harris – out
- Jett Howard – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
LA Clippers
Russell Westbrook: After missing time with a hand injury, Russell Westbrook has returned to score 20 points and dish out nine assists in his last two games. The LA Clippers’ spark off the bench is trying to get in a rhythm to close out the season. He certainly can make Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s jobs easier going forward.
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.3 points per game this month, but he is coming off a 5-for-17 shooting night in the loss to the Golden State Warriors. This is a big matchup for Paolo Banchero against two of the league’s best wings in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Earlier this season, the LA Clippers held Banchero to just 15 points.
LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
I love the Orlando Magic to bounce back in this game.
The Clippers have struggled mightily against teams with records better than .500 since the All-Star break, going just 2-9 in those matchups.
Meanwhile, the Magic are one of the best home teams in the NBA, going 24-11 against the spread, the second-best mark in the league.
During the last 10 games, the Clippers are just 21st in the NBA in net rating while Orlando is still 13th despite losing back-to-back games.
Until the Clippers prove that they can start winning against quality opponents, I’ll gladly take the points with Orlando.
Pick: Magic +1.5 (-110)
