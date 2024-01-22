Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Monday, Jan. 22 (Trust Orlando as dog)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup in the NBA on Monday, Jan. 22.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic welcomed Franz Wagner back into the lineup on Sunday night, and they promptly beat the Miami Heat to move to 23-20 on the season and 7-3 against the spread as home underdogs.
Now, the Orlando Magic are right back in that situation – as a home underdog – when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Cleveland (25-15) has split the season series with Orlando to this point, but Cleveland will not have Darius Garland or Evan Mobley on Monday due to injuries.
The Magic will have Wagner available for his second straight game after missing eight games with a sprained left ankle. But they will be without Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac as part of their injury maintenance. For now, that duo does not appear to be playing on the second night of back-to-backs.
Should Magic bettors be confident in the team's prowess at home, or is this a game where Cleveland is a rightful favorite?
Let’s examine the latest odds and my best bet for Monday’s matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference:
Cavaliers vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Cavaliers vs. Magic how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 22
- Time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amway Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida
- Cavs record: 25-15
- Magic record: 23-20
Cavaliers vs. Magic injury reports
Cavaliers injury report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Darius Garland – out
- Evan Mobley – out
- Isaiah Mobley – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
Magic injury report
- Markelle Fultz -- out
- Gary Harris -- out
- Kevon Harris -- out
- Jett Howard -- out
- Jonathan Isaac -- out
- Franz Wagner - available
Cavaliers vs. Magic key players to watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: Donovan Mitchell has come up huge for the Cleveland Cavaliers with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley sidelined. But he has had two very different games against Orlando. In the Cavs’ win, Mitchell dropped 35 points on 12-for-24 shooting. In the loss, he scored 22 points on 6-for-18 shooting. His play will likely determine the Cavs’ chances in this game.
Orlando Magic
Wendell Carter: Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter has been great since returning from injury, and he made his return to the starting lineup on Sunday night. Carter has played four games since coming back, averaging 19.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 69.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3.
Cavaliers vs. Magic prediction and pick
This is just the eighth time this season the Cavs have been favored on the road, and they are 3-3-1 against the spread in those games.
Mitchell is going to be called upon to have a big game – and when he has against Orlando, Cleveland has won – against one of the better defenses in the NBA.
Before betting on this game, bettors may want to make sure that Orlando has most of its key players in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back, as the team’s injury report could shift this line.
If Wagner plays, the Magic should be in a good spot at Amway Center where they are 7-3 against the spread as home dogs and 14-6 straight up overall.
Cleveland and Orlando both hang their hats on the defensive end of the floor (No. 3 and No. 5 in defensive rating), and the Cavs may have a tougher time finding points without Garland and Mobley.
I lean with Orlando to cover after a strong showing on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.