Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Game 3 (Take Orlando)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.
The Cleveland Cavaliers put together back-to-back dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball to take a commanding 2-0 advantage in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The series shifts to the Sunshine State for the next two contests, starting Thursday night at Kia Center.
After a pair of low-scoring games in Cleveland, the total has crashed in this matchup while the Magic are a 2.5-point favorite. Can Orlando pull away as a slight home favorite or will Cleveland all but wrap up this series with another double-digit victory?
Here is the betting breakdown of Game 3 with a best bet.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic how to watch
- Date: Thursday, April 25
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic injury report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dean Wade (knee): out
- Craig Porter Jr. (ankle): out
- Ty Jerome (ankle): out
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs (knee): available
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic key players to watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen: The 6-foot-9 center has led the Cleveland Cavaliers' defensive masterclass so far in this season, cleaning up a slew of Orlando Magic misfires from the field. Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, has combined for 38 rebounds and 32 points so far in this series.
Orlando Magic
Moe Wagner: The Orlando Magic have gotten little production from its bench so far in this series except for Moe Wagner, who has turned in double figures in each game to go with 11 total rebounds. Wagner and the rest of the bench need to contribute for Orlando to get back on track.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
There is no place like home for the Orlando Magic as the franchise hopes a return to the Kia Center will bring a bounce-back performance. Orlando is 19-6 against the spread as a home favorite this season and motivation is no factor in this matchup with its season effectively on the line.
Cleveland, just 19-21-1 against the spread, has been able to feast on an Orlando offense that struggles scoring on the road in the first two games of the series. The Magic’s offense is just 27th in the NBA in scoring, but do average nearly five points more at home (112.4) than on the road (107.5).
Returning home is a crucial part of this matchup for an inexperienced Orlando squad that walked into a hornet’s nest in Cleveland and could not find any groove on the offensive end. That overshadowed a pretty good performance from the Orlando defense, too, which limited Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell to just 20-for-43 shooting from the floor and 5-for-18 shooting from the perimeter.
You have to expect some positive regression in Orlando’s shooting numbers and the Magic are the more desperate team, playing in a venue they have excelled at this season. Orlando gets a season-saving win and covers the short spread on Thursday.
