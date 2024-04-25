Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic final score prediction for Game 3
Using the latest betting odds to predict the final score of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic matchup in Game 3.
There have been 447 teams to face a 2-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series and only 33 have climbed all the way back from that two-game hole to advance.
The Orlando Magic find themselves in that spot in their first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a pair of poor performances on the road.
Orlando has had season-long struggles with scoring on the road, but those hit dubious new heights in the first two games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Magic failed to crack 90 points in each matchup.
Orlando is still a small favorite for Game 3 on Thursday night at Kia Center, a venue they have had success at this season en route to earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Orlando finished sixth in the NBA -- and third in the Eastern Conference -- with 29 home wins.
Can they get back into the series with a win or will Cleveland effectively put it away?
Using the latest betting odds, here is an attempt to predict the final score of Game 3 of Cavaliers-Magic.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic odds, spread and total
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and pick
Let’s not forget the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers split four regular-season matchups. But the postseason is proving to be a different animal.
Earlier today, we went with Orlando laying the short spread as a return home is the best remedy for a young team.
The Magic have very little playoff experience on the roster and it looked like it as they were completely blitzed in Cleveland in a pair of double-digit losses.
Orlando has been one of the best teams for backers at home this season, going 19-6 as a home favorite, the best against-the-spread mark of any team in that spot in the NBA.
Cleveland was able to feast against the Magic’s inexperienced lineup in the first two games of the series with its homecourt behind them.
That changes Thursday night as you have to expect Orlando’s abysmal shooting display in the first two games of the series -- 57 for 166 (34.3 percent) overall and 17 for 72 (23.6 percent) from three -- will get some positive regression at home.
The Magic were never a team to light up the scoreboard this season as the 27th-ranked scoring offense in the NBA, but they have averaged nearly five points more at home than on the road.
Cavaliers vs. Magic final score prediction
This series has been highlighted by its throwback style of play with neither team crossing the 100-point mark in either game so far.
Lost in the Orlando Magic's offensive struggles is a defense that is still No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating and has held Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovon Mitchell in check thus far (20 for 43 from the floor and 5 for 18 from 3-point range).
Orlando is No. 2 in the NBA in scoring defense at home, permitting just 104.7 points per game inside Kia Center this season. The Magic are the more desperate team and their youthful roster will be much more comfortable in front of the home crowd on Thursday night.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.