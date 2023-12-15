Best NBA prop bets today for Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (All about Franz Wagner)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Orlando Magic are looking to make it five straight wins over the Boston Celtics when they face off in Boston on Friday night.
Since Boston is playing the second night of a back-to-back and has yet to release an injury report, our options are limited in the prop market – for now.
I am focusing strictly on Franz Wagner for my two favorite plays on the board on Friday night.
Magic vs. Celtics best NBA prop bets
- Franz Wagner OVER 4.5 rebounds
- Franz Wagner OVER 28.5 points, rebounds and assists
Franz Wagner OVER 4.5 rebounds
Wagner is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game this season, so I am a little shocked to see this number at 4.5 and not 5.5
In his last eight games, Wagner has cleared this prop seven times, averaging 6.4 boards per game over that stretch.
He is not going to light things up on the glass, but 4.5 rebounds is a little low, especially since Boston could be down a big man like Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis tonight. Horford appears he will miss the game for planned rest.
Franz Wagner OVER 28.5 points, rebounds and assists
Sticking with Wagner, I love the OVER on his points, rebounds and assists prop.
The Magic forward has put up 31, 32, 29, 32, 46, 40, 43, 31 and 34 PRA during his last nine games, dating back to Nov. 22, so it is a shocker to me that this number is less than 30.5.
In his last matchup against Boston, Wagner had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists – easily clearing this number. This is one of my favorite props overall in the market tonight.
