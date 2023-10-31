News
Month: October 2023
Orlando Magic at LA Clippers (October 31, 2023): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Orlando Magic need more from Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic seeking their pecking order to close games
Orlando Magic can announce themselves in Los Angeles
Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers (October 30, 2023): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
NBA In-Season Tournament: At least the Orlando Magic are bringing back the star
Everyone on the Orlando Magic is trying to make their mark on defense
3 reasons to be concerned about the Orlando Magic in 2024
Orlando Magic taking ownership of defensive identity
3 takeaways from Orlando Magic’s 102-97 win over Portland Trail Blazers
Orlando Magic have to come together for first road trip
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers (October 27, 2023): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Top 15 rookies in Orlando Magic history
Orlando Magic displayed maturity they preached in season opener
Orlando Magic get chance to improve on the road with early West Coast trip
For one opening night at least, the Orlando Magic can believe
Orlando Magic aim to balance fun, joy with seriousness of their work
Orlando Magic’s mission: Play the 83rd game
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets (October 25, 2023): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Orlando Magic’s season opener is an early test of growth
2024 Orlando Magic Player Outlook: Kevon Harris the epitome of the two-way player
Orlando Magic feel good entering season, ready to test themselves
3 ways Franz Wagner can Improve his game even more in 2024
Orlando Magic aren’t the only ones obsessed with size, Cole Anthony’s contract proves it
Orlando Magic will give Cole Anthony a role that proves his worth
Orlando Magic getting reintroduced to Jonathan Isaac
3 Orlando Magic preseason stats to get excited about, 3 to get worried about
Orlando Magic view fast start as key to 2024 success
